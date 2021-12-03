TORTOLA — Christmas in the City signals the start of the season for more than 40 vendors tonight and Saturday on Tortola.
With the official opening ceremony set for 7:30 tonight, City Manager Janice Bratwaithe-Edwards, a member of the Small Businesses Association, which stages the event, said the 23rd edition will be held on Shoreway Drive in Road Town— its fourth location since starting on Main Street.
After last year’s traffic changes, the event was moved from DeCastro Street to the Ralph T. O’Neal Central Administration Complex, but damage from Hurricane Irma is now being repaired at the government offices.
“I think after Christmas in the City this year, everybody on Tortola will know where Shoreway Drive is,” Brathwaite-Edwards said. “It’s the street from iSmart to JOMA Properties Building. We’ll have tents all along the drive and blocking the road by Josh Bakery. ... Last year we had 67 vendors. This year, we anticipate over 40 based on the space we have available.”
“If we run out of street space, we’ll have an overflow in the Hertz Parking Lot,” Brathwaite-Edwards said.
Businesses in the area won’t be left out and will be having midnight madness sales on both days of the event.
“It should be a really good community event,” she said.
In addition to local crafts and gifts, vendors will also be offering an assortment of food and drinks.
With today being World Disabled Day, Brathwaite-Edwards said that at 11:30 a.m., the holiday market will be joining with the Disability Association to present certificates to individuals who have completed its program.
“I think that’s a major milestone in their lives, because they have gone through their programs over the years and now they are able to certified though the United Kingdom,” she said. “I think it’s an awesome something, so we’re going to be celebrating with them.”
Saturday’s entertainment will include the debut of Cedar School Steel Orchestra and dancing and singing from the Althea Scatliffe Primary School. Virgin Gorda’s Leon and the Hot Shots will be featured.
With no curfew in place, the impromptu market will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed and wash stations will be available.