The Seventh-day Adventist Church’s Women and Children’s Ministries is hosting its “EnditNow” yard sale on Sunday, in support of domestic violence victims and the less fortunate.
According to a news release, vendors will open their booths from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hope Seventh-day Adventist Church grounds, across from the John H. Woodson Junior High School in Mon Bijou, St. Croix.
According to the statement, this year the EnditNow team on St. Croix planned “its gigantic yard sale fundraiser with two main objectives: to raise awareness about the physical, psychological, and social impact of domestic violence and sexual assault, and to support initiatives that help victims.”
Shoppers will be able to browse for tools, clothes, shoes, accessories, art, furniture, and household items at discounted rates. There will also be food, music, a bounce slide for kids, and fun activities for the entire family.
Funds raised from the vendors registration fees and gifts from EnditNow community sponsors will go to St. Croix organizations that support domestic violence victims, sexual assault victims, and the less fortunate, and this year’s recipients are V.I. Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Council and the Lighthouse Mission.
According to the statement, EnditNow is a global initiative to raise awareness and advocate for the end of violence around the world. It is primarily sponsored by Seventh-day Adventists, but invites other organizations and community groups to participate in the advocacy campaign.
The fundraiser supports victims with donations to the St. Croix charities, but will also feature live demos on self-defense and CPR during the yard sale, the release stated.