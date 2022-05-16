ST. JOHN — Just when it felt like the scales had tipped too far, that St. John’s tourism product had gone all-in on the big villa business, the Cinnamon Bay Campground reopened at the start of the year.
Visitors who frequented the old Cinnamon Bay, and similar properties Maho Bay Camps and Concordia Eco-Resort prior to the 2017 hurricanes, are rediscovering St. John. They come to appreciate what’s special at its core — the natural environment, the culture and the history. And, the new Cinnamon Bay Campground delivers facets of each of these special aspects in numerous ways.
The campground’s very setting, on the mile-long stretch of the powdery soft white sands of Cinnamon Bay, puts the island’s beach-beauty at the forefront. But as guests meander through the campground, there’s so much more nature to see — from the land crabs that peek out from their extensive underground network to the deer who have little to no fear of humans and the natural environment that hugs and frames each grouping of tents. In fact, nature is so fully in the forefront of a Cinnamon Bay experience that staff offer a heads up to guests who might not know about common cunning island scavengers like pearly-eyed Thrashers and mongoose.
“Protect your food from them by leaving food in fully sealed containers inside your tent or cottage,” said Cinnamon Bay Managing Director Adrian Davis.
At the campground, a canopy of tropical almond trees soar overhead while sweet lime trees line campground walkways, offering a tasty little snack visitors can pluck as they walk their way through the campground.
Culture is on display weekly, thanks to the Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s Cinnamon Bay Campground Chats program. The weekly offerings can run the gamut from arts and crafts to turtle walks and cultural drumming, the later sending waves of inspiring beats across the campground’s Raintree Restaurant on Fridays.
While some travelers use Cinnamon Bay as a home base from which to explore the rest of the island, the truth is the area itself has plenty to offer. To begin with, there’s no need to rent a car.
The Cinnamon Bay loop trail, just across North Shore Road from Cinnamon’s entrance, offers big rewards for little effort. Adjacent to the loop trail is another that leads to the America Hill great house, with sweeping views of Maho and Francis Bays and the British Virgin Islands beyond, and onward to Centerline Road.
If coffee is an essential start of the day, caffeinated cups flow at the Raintree Restaurant’s breakfast service. Visitors can also brew their own coffee over the grill or propane stove that comes with each campsite. However, while part of the fun of camping is grilling meals together over the fire, Cinnamon offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner for those moments when one has slipped so deeply into vacation mode, and can’t fathom touching a lit match to instant-light charcoal.
Breakfast offerings are simple and hardy. Pancakes. Eggs. Ham. Toast. Oatmeal. Fruit and yogurt parfait. And of course, coffee. Lunch is served from the food truck that’s nearer to the beach. Dinners are themed — pasta night on Mondays, fajita night on Tuesdays, Caribbean night on Wednesdays, burger night on Thursdays, prime rib night on Fridays, BBQ night Saturdays, and chef’s choice on Sundays. Each night’s themed offerings are bolstered by other delicious eats like salmon with a cream basil sauce, or chicken tenders for picky little ones, and each night’s menu has a vegetarian offering, like pumpkin succotash.
There’s something else the restaurant offers that attracts guests night and day — WiFi. As those who’ve spent time at Cinnamon Bay Beach can attest, cell service largely consists of signals from nearby British Virgin Islands companies. Using those connections means bills will add up quickly due to roaming charges. So, many guests find themselves in the restaurant, at least on the first day or two of vacation, checking in at home or the office. By the second day, most come to the realization that those check-ins and conversations can wait. It’s time to put the phone down, disconnect fully and connect with the reason for the stay at Cinnamon Bay in the first place — whether it’s self-care, making memories with family or spending time with friends.
A walk down, toward the beach, easily leads to the water sports center, where one can rent a kayak, SUP, snorkel gear, or simply a chair to plop down in the sand and enjoy the stunning beauty that abounds.
One hidden gem at Cinnamon is the lesser-known Little Cinnamon, a small strip of crystal-white sand that’s accessed via a short, over-land trail on the western end of the beach. About 100 yards off the eastern end of Little Cinnamon lies the submerged remains of a small crashed aircraft, easily accessible and viewed by even the most novice of snorkelers.
One of the pleasant features of accommodations like the Cinnamon Bay Campground is that, for the most part, guests are surrounded by like-minded people. Even the campground’s most luxurious options, the cottages, don’t feature in-room bathrooms, so the willingness to trade the most minor of inconveniences for the campground’s gorgeous setting is a common thread among guests.
Cinnamon’s guests are willing to put in a little work, whether that’s setting up camp at a bare site or taking a cold —no, let’s call it refreshing— shower after a day of exploration. The reward for these simple efforts is a peaceful, laid-back tourist experience on a beach whose beauty and history are unmatched.
Cinnamon’s careful approach to alcohol is also welcomed by guests. Beer and hard seltzer are available at the camp store, food truck, and restaurant, which also serves liquor, mixed drinks, and wine with dinner. But liquor doesn’t flow in abundance, and the calm, pleasant behavior of the guests mimics the subdued alcohol offerings.
Hands-down the best part of Cinnamon Bay Campground, for repeat guests and residents alike, is the friendly faces of staff.
On an island where hospitality turnover is high, with workers coming down from the states for a season before leaving to go back, coming to Cinnamon Bay and seeing familiar faces at every turn, not only does it feel like coming home, it feels like going back in time — to a St. John many residents thought had been lost.
The St. John that guests will find at Cinnamon Bay puts Virgin Islanders out front, encouraging visitors to connect with the people of the place. History is shared through artifacts and Taino stories. Nature is unavoidable and all around. Culture is carried on the notes of Eddie Bruce’s Friday night drumming and into the hearts of guests.
Sure, camping is work. But work brings satisfaction, and the little bit of effort put in at Cinnamon Bay Campground will help reap the biggest reward of them all: an authentic travel experience where one can connect fully with the land, leaving visitors more in awe.