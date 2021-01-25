TORTOLA — Outgoing British Virgin Islands Gov. Augustus Jaspert on Friday announced the start of a six-month probe into alleged public corruption in the territory.
The wide-ranging investigation will be led by United Kingdom Judge Gary Hickinbottom, who was sworn in by Jaspert on Friday.
Although he called for the probe, Jaspert told reporters that during his three years in office, he met some of the most “dedicated and honest people” he has ever come across. He added, however, that since calling for the Commission of Inquiry, residents, business owners and other public officials have come out in support of the probe, and that this speaks volumes to the character and values of people in the territory.
“It shows that democracy and integrity is strong and the BVI is not a place where corruption is tolerated,” said Jaspert, who earlier this week cited wrongful spending of public funds and mismanagement of public projects among the reasons for the probe.
The decision, he added, wasn’t an easy one, but one made under his duty and the law.
Hickinbottom, a member of the Court of Appeals of England and Wales and the Privy Council, said Friday that his role will be to consider all the information submitted. “If I conclude that there is no malfeasance with the governance of these islands, I will say so and that will be the end of it,” he said. “If I find that there is possibly some substance to the concerns ... I’ll have to consider what might be done and make recommendations for action, for example, whether criminal proceedings might be brought against any individuals.”
It would then be up to a court to determine whether crimes have been committed, he said.
“However, I’m able to make all sort of other recommendations if I consider them to be a benefit in light of the findings I’ve made — tightening up controls over administrative process for example,” Hickinbottom said.
Stephen Chandler will serve as the commission’s secretary and “a solicitor and counsel” will also be appointed.
Meanwhile, BVI Premier Andrew Fahie announced that his government has retained international law firm Withers and leading counsel Geoffrey Cox, a former Attorney General of England and Wales.
Fahie, who has called for transparency and requested that the probe be broadcast live, said Cox’s role is to “ensure a transparent process” and to advise upon “all matters relating to the Commission of Inquiry.”