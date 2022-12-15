St. Croix
Saturday
Coquito Festival: The 13th annual Coquito Festival will be held at La Reine Chickenshack on Saturday.
Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights, VIO International, Cruz Rock, Luisito Ayala Y LA PuertoRican Power will entertain.
St. John
Saturday
Holiday party: An all-island holiday party will be held beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday at Sun Dog Café.
Tuesday
CZM meets: The St. John Coastal Zone Management Committee will meet beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday via Zoom.
St. Thomas
Today
Toy Drive: Drop-offs for the Family Resource Center’s toy drive are these locations: Moe’s at the Waterfront, The Fruit bowl and Mandahl Market, today through Dec. 23.
Boat parade: Tickles Dockside Pub will host a Christmas Boat Parade beginning at 7 p.m. tonight.
Sunday
Truck show: VI Truck Pride Photography to host a truck show beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Fort Christian parking lot.
Monday
Concert series: Tutu Park Mall’s annual concert series, “A Holiday Extravaganza” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning Monday and through Friday, Dec. 23. Each day there will be performances by individuals and various groups to help spread holiday cheer, and for shoppers to enjoy the true meaning of Christmas.
Tuesday
Chiropractic board: The Board of Chiropractic Examiners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The Meeting ID is 813 5516 9249 and the Passcode is 607809.
Friday
Toy Drive: The Office of Gun Violence and Prevention will hold the 3rd annual Christmas Children’s Parade, honoring Liston Davis, beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 at Omar Brown Fire Station near Barbel Plaza.
Coral World: Coral World’s Christmas party will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 23.
Territorywide
Monday
VIPA meeting: V.I. Port Authority will meet at 3 p.m. on Monday to discuss upcoming improvements to its Crown Bay Cargo Facility at VIPA conference room on St. Thomas and conference room at Rohlsen Airport. The meeting will also be available via MS Teams by emailing info@viport.com. For details call (340) 774-1629 ext. 6640.
List your event
To have your event included in The Virgin Islands Daily News Community Calendar, email notices@ dailynews.vi.