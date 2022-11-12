St. Croix
Today
Food festival: Food Truck Festival will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. today at Leatherback Brewing Company, William Roebuck Industrial Park.
The event will include games, races, prizes, an obstacle course and a wheelchair skills clinic. Music by DJ Swain.
Wednesday
Fitness park: AARP of the Virgin Islands will hold a grand opening of the AARP Fitness Park at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Altona Lagoon. Entertainment by DJ Ricky Sounds.
Thursday
Frederiksted town: Our Town Frederiksted invites individuals, businesses and nonprofits to serve as members of the organization. A meeting will be held Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m., at the American Legion Bromley Post-133 in Frederiksted, for those interested. Email glendaraphael@gmail.com or aeshaduval@yahoo.com.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Music festival: The Cane Bay Music Festival will start at 4 p.m. on Nov. 26. An array of music, local food and arts and crafts vendors will be on hand.
Saturday, Dec. 2
Coco festival: The Crucian Coconut Festival, with the theme “Celebrate, Hydrate and Rejuvenate” will be held from Dec. 2-4 at the Bethlehem Sugar Factory.
In addition to the main festival event featuring everything made from coconuts, there will be an art exhibit, fashion show and live music.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
DJ reunion: DJ Poppy Pops, DJ Delvin, Daddy Babz and DJ Chubby will hold a “Remember the Times Reunion” with hits from the 80s for guests “40 and over.” Showtime is at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Fort Frederik, Frederiksted.
St. Thomas
Thursday, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving lunch: The Penn-Scipio Family will host their annual Thanksgiving Luncheon, beginning at noon, on Thursday, Nov. 24, at Emancipation Garden. For details call 340-201-9110.
