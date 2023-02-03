St. Croix
Monday
Elections board: The V.I. Board of Elections will meet at 11 a.m. Monday at the Elections System of the Virgin Islands office on St. Croix.
Wednesday
Book Club: The Talking Books library will host “Book Club with Nina Garcia” at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Regional Library for the Blind and Physically Challenged in Christiansted. For more information, call 340-718-2250 or email nina.garcia@dpnr.vi.gov
St. Thomas
Today
Vessup Beach Cleanup: Clean Up V.I. will provide bags, gloves, food, drinks, buckets, tents, chairs. Starts at 10 a.m. today. Bring your own water bottle or reusable cup.
Genealogy library: The Caribbean Genealogy Library will hold its annual membership meeting beginning at 2 p.m. today via Zoom. Registration is required. Email caribgenlibrary@gmail.com for details.
Thursday
Antilles School: The Forum’s screening of the London National Theatre play “The Book of Dust” will be broadcast live from London’s Bridge Theatre, at 7 p.m.Thursday at Antilles School’s Prior Jollek Hall.
Saturday, Feb. 11
All Saints gala: All Saints Cathedral School will host its annual fundraising gala beginning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Villa Botanica. Jean P. Greaux, Jr., Netfa “Tafa” Romain, and Ronald “Ronnie” Lockhart will be honored posthumously. Entertainment will be provided by student talent and Cool Session Brass. For more information including tickets, call (340) 774-0231.
Territorywide
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous: Alcoholics Anonymous meets daily territorywide. Call 340-776-5283 or visit the website, aavirginislands.org.
