The public will get a chance to be updated on activity at Limetree Bay Terminals during a public discussion next week.
Residents are invited to join the the St. Croix Foundation for Community Development and its nonprofit partners for the discussion Tuesday at the University of the Virgin Island’s Great Hall on St. Croix.
From 5:30 to 7 p.m., residents will get the chance to learn more about Limetree Bay, including updates on where the company is in its restart process and their existing protocols to ensure the safe operation of the refinery.
According to St. Croix Foundation President Deanna James, the session aims to “establish an open dialogue between policymakers, regulators, the refinery, and the community to cultivate a relationship of trust and transparency.”
For more information, contact the foundation at 340-773-9898.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.