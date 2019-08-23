Film screening
A free screening of the film “Country Music” by Ken Burns will be shown at 4 p.m. today at Sapphire Beach Bar on St. Thomas. A live band will entertain from 3 to 6 p.m. The film will be presented on St. Croix at Coconut Nightclub on Sept. 1.
Slow down dinner
Ridge to Reef Farm on St. Croix will host an On-Farm Slow Down Dinner from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. today. A special pre-dinner farm tour starts at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. and a 9:30 p.m. post dinner fire show with Coral Fire.
The evening will include six plated courses of farm-fresh food prepared by chef Andrew Thaldorf and sous chef Daniel Holdsworth. The recommended donation is $60 to $100 per person, cash or check, plus tip and optional drink extras.
Donations support the V.I. Farm to School program for youths on St. Croix. To RSVP email csa@ridge2reef.org or text 340-473-1557. Include your party name, number and preference for either omnivore or vegan.
Health talk
Paradise Chiropractic and Wellness Center will host a free Next Gen Health and Wellness Talk from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at their Peter’s Rest location on St. Croix.
Topics will include the top six chronic health conditions affecting U.S. children, disease-causing toxins and nutrients critical to child development. Register in person at the office, call 340-713-4326 or email info.stx@paradisechirovi.com.
School uniforms
Parents Matter Family Support Group and Love Our Culture Studio will distribute slightly used school uniforms today.
Used school uniforms and school supplies will help students prepare for the start of the new school year.
The St. Thomas distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Youth Arise in Hospital Ground. On St. John, pick up school supplies at Fred’s Place in Cruz Bay from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On St. Croix, the distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Love Our Culture Studio in Grove Place. All items are free.
Caregiver Conference
The 2019 annual Caregiver Conference will be hosted from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Buccaneer Hotel on St. Croix.
The V.I. Family Caregiver Support Program’s annual conference and training conference is an educational event that connects family caregivers with pertinent information and includes educational workshops that empower and encourage caregivers. Workshops include topics such as strokes and dementia. The guest speaker is Dr. Luis Frias.
Labor Day activities
Individuals who would like to participate in the Coral Bay Labor Day parade or be a vendor are asked to contact 340-776-6450, 340-690-3692 or 508-963-2641.
The event will be held on Monday, Sept. 2.
