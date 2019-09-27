Daily News Staff
Vocal powerhouse Lorna Freeman, reggae-jazz sensation Blakness Creese, former V.I. Idol Cherise King and Caribbean Got Talent “The Voice” winner Seanise Jeffers will light up the bandstand when Jazz in the Park presents its “Divas Night!” benefit concert. The free concert will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tonight on the lawn of Fort Christiansvaern, and parking will be available in the National Park Service parking lot until 8 p.m.
The event will also feature First Lady Yolanda Bryan, who will introduce the Jazz in the Park Youth Showcase performer, Norine Prospere. The 13-year-old John H. Woodson student who will perform a special saxophone solo, backed by trumpeter Eddie Russell and the Community Music Band, which includes Mario Thomas on bass, Lennox Joseph on guitar and Afra Daley on percussion.
Jazz in the Park’s “Divas Night!” concert is aimed at raising awareness and community support for “Crucian Kids Rock!,” a free pilot afterschool music program sponsored by the nonprofit Community Music Inc. for at-risk students, tentatively scheduled for January 2020.
“It’s been proven that involvement in music education enhances learning skills in all other disciplines,” said event organizer and bandleader Russell. “Crucian Kids Rock! was created to provide a free musical experience to children in our community who might not be able to afford it.”
Call Edwin “Eddie” Russell at 340-227-3914 for information.
On the cover
Blakness Creese, clockwise, Cherise King, Lorna Freeman and Seanise Jeffers will perform at the Divas Night! benefit concert tonight at Fort Christiansvaern.
Commented