Dear Editor,
Congratulations on the 90th birthday of The Daily News! Progressive eyes, ears, conscience and vanguard of the interests of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
I read The Daily News every day. It’s educational, informative, and it remains consistently committed to particular principles and objectives. While I sometimes am not in full agreement with certain opinion editorials, The Daily News is worth its “salt.” Continue to be who you are: Call a “spade” a “spade” when it’s the right thing to do.
Again, congratulations, and you and your families and staff be safe.
— Retired Police Capt. Al M. Donastorg, Sr. resides on St. Thomas