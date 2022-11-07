Do you know you hold enormous power, right there in the palm of your hand?
As a voter, you are a king inside the voting booth.
With a single stroke, you can use your ballot to decree how things will operate during the next two to four years.
Why would you, or anyone, ever hesitate to wear that crown?
Usually, it’s because on Election Day, false ideas about voting tend to loom up like scary jumbies. However, there’s an easy test that can pull the mask off.
True or False
1. My ballot won’t be a secret. (I’m afraid the powers-that-be will know how I voted and will retaliate somehow if I don’t support them). True or False?
There is zero evidence that the authorities can discover who you voted for. Suspicion often runs wild about the integrity of the voting machines, the paper ballots, the ballot depositories, and the hand-counting of ballots, but the correct answer is: False. Of course, you can go around telling how you voted, but don’t blame the machines or other people for knowing a secret you told.
2. I’ll have to endure people shouting at me and waving campaign signs in my face when I go to the polling place. True or False?
The campaigners have the right to do this — up to a certain distance from the door — and they will do it loudly and enthusiastically, so the correct answer is:
True. But it is also true that you could have avoided the shouting crowds by Early Voting or absentee voting.
3. My vote isn’t important because, no matter who wins and who loses, nothing ever changes.
Doing nothing is a fail-safe way to make sure nothing changes. A new broom and an old broom both sweep – you can’t blame the broom if you don’t push in the direction you want it to go. Far-reaching shifts in policies and practices are all set in motion by election outcomes. Don’t believe it? You can look it up. The correct answer is: False.
4. If I register to vote, I can get called to jury duty, which is a miserable experience.
Guess what: You also can get called to jury duty if you have a V.I. Driver’s License. The correct answer is:
True. It is also true that you are being foolish to let fear of jury duty take away your Constitutional Right to vote. (And it is true that the V.I. courts need to be more considerate of jurors’ time and patience.)
5. If I get to the polls and can’t produce my Voter ID card, I won’t get to vote.
Voter registration data is now digitized, so it’s a simple matter of telling the poll worker your name or date of birth. If you share the same name with another individual, the poll worker will request an address. Poll workers are trained and experienced. They know exactly what to do when a voter doesn’t have a card or when there is any uncertainty whatsoever. The Voter ID, however, makes the process much faster. The correct answer is:
False. You will get to vote, either provisionally or otherwise.
6. The Daily News recommends candidates. The correct answer is:
False. The Daily News does not endorse candidates for political office, but works to provide readers with accurate and relevant information so they can make their own informed decisions.
And now the final question in the True or False Test:
7. If I don’t vote, I can still complain.
The correct answer is: True. Unfortunately.
But this is also true: If you flunked the test, you still deserve good government.