Some of St. Croix’s finest coquito makers set up shop at the La Reine Chicken Shack to compete at the Coquito Festival on Saturday.
For several hours, residents were able to sample the creamy coconut-based beverage from more than a dozen tables set up under tents outside the restaurant.
The homemade drink — which is similar to eggnog — is a holiday staple and a favorite of many, made clear by the hundreds of attendees who sampled or bought from the participating vendors.
Vendor Luz Garcia said it was her first time competing at the festival and was excited about the feedback from the tasters.
“The best part is that everybody is our judge. Everyone is looking for certain things and different flavors,” she said, noting that some prefer the bold taste of alcohol while others do not.
She remained confident in her recipe regardless of people’s preference. “This is something I’ve perfected,” she said of her coquito.
Shawnda Smith of Sweet Bites Cake Shop USVI served up her traditional coquito — a recipe she also said she has worked on perfecting for years.
“I came up with the recipe myself. I just kept working on it through the years until I got to this,” Smith said. She also sells bottles of coquito at her store, but Smith said the support she gets while at the festival is like no other.
While some kept it simple and chose to only serve bottles of traditional coquito, others provided more unique flavors.
Carmen Camacho, a vendor who has been making coquito for more than 20 years, served samples of her strawberry, guavaberry and pistachio coquitos in addition to the traditional recipe.
“The guavaberry always finishes first,” she said, noting that most people enjoy the guavaberry twist.
“I brought eight boxes of coquito and we’re almost out,” Camacho said.
Although the coquito was the main focus of the event, it was also family friendly.
Live music and free Christmas gifts made the day special for attendees of all ages, including first-time attendee Patrice Shannon.
“I’m just so happy to see everybody gather together to celebrate with each other. The vibe is amazing and the coquito is wonderful,” she said.
