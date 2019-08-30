Daily News Staff
Coral Bay is the place to be this Labor Day. The annual Coral Bay Labor Day parade will take place Monday at 11 a.m., beginning in the Oasis parking lot and ending in the ball field. Backpacks and school supplies will be given away to the first 100 children immediately after the parade at the Fun Day, sponsored by Love City Strong and the Coral Bay Community Council. There will be music by local DJs from 1 to 5 p.m.
As part of the celebration, the fifth annual Love City Car Show will be held on the ball field from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show will feature motorcycles, trucks, antique cars and sound systems, and has expanded this year to include “safari” taxis. There will be a trophy competition for this new category. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12 (includes a free matchbox car). Food and drinks will be for sale, and VITRAN bus service will be available. For more information, call 340-690-3692 or 340-626-0785.
