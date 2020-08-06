Snorkelers and divers can now take part in preserving the underwater beauty that inspires their pastime with the help of the V.I. Coral Disease Advisory Committee’s fight against Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease.
First observed in the territory in January 2019 in reefs off the southwestern end of St. Thomas, the disease has spread to St. John. Unlike coral bleaching, which has been taking place in the Virgin Islands since around 2005, Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease spreads rapidly across coral colonies, causing loss of living tissue, leaving white skeletons in its wake.
VI-CDAC, which includes representatives from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, V.I. Dept. of Planning and Natural Resources, the National Park Service, The Nature Conservancy, UVI, the Puerto Rico Dept. of Natural and Environmental Resources, the Caribbean Oceanic Restoration and Education foundation, BVI Association of Reef Keepers, and the private sector, has set up an online form where snorkelers and divers can report “abnormally large white portions of a coral skeleton, particularly on brain coral, maze coral, or pillar coral,” according to the conglomerate’s website.
Highly trained strike teams, which are in place on all of the three major U.S. Virgin Islands, can then implement interventions effective against the disease, including the application of antibiotic paste developed by Ocean Alchemists specifically for corals.
To date, strike teams have completed 87 intervention dives, with 1,039 treatments applied, 81 corals culled, and five amputations to stop the spread of the disease. Snorkelers and divers can report coral impairments at www.vicoraldisease.org. Take a photo of the coral if possible.
To prevent further spread of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, moderately to severely affected reef areas should be avoided by divers and snorkelers. If those areas are visited, all equipment that comes in contact with the water should be decontaminated before entering the water elsewhere. Additionally, boaters should ensure their anchors are dropped away from coral, all litter should be removed from beaches, and residents and visitors alike should use reef-safe sunscreens. To help with overall coral health, people can also reduce their use of single-use plastics and avoid eating herbivorous fish, like parrotfish, which keep reefs clean from algae.
Visit VI-CDAC’s website for more information or to report possible disease sightings.