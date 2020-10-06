ST. THOMAS — Many people have seen dolphins chasing boats or leaping from the waves, but not many people get a chance to watch them as they swim beneath the waves.
A new activity at Coral World Ocean Park seeks to change that. Dolphin TREK combines two popular activities at the park, helmet diving and swimming with the dolphins, according to Coral World curator Lee Kellar.
The activity is the “silver lining” to the recent stay-at-home orders that closed the park,” said General Manager Trudie Prior. “Our staff had the opportunity to fine tune existing programs and create new ones,” Prior said.
Park employees often heard from guests that they really wanted to see the dolphins swimming underwater, Kellar said.
While the idea might have seemed obvious, it took six months for the staff to figure out how to safely introduce guests to the dolphin enclosure.
“Our team came up with a creative solution,” Kellar said, “a crane that allows for lowering and raising the helmets onto guests’ shoulders safely and comfortably while they stand on the dive ladder. Participants then step down from the ladder onto the sea floor.”
“We had to acclimate the dolphins to the helmets by having staff in helmets walk around the habitat as the dolphins engaged in their usual exploration,” Coral World Dive Operations manager Michelle Vincent said. “The dolphins were very curious and acclimated quickly to this new strange-looking object in their environment.”
Coral World is currently only open on a limited schedule from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Monday.
For more information on Dolphin TREK, call 340-775-1555, ext 233.