First, it was bleaching due to high ocean temperatures. Then came the lionfish. Now, Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease has arrived in the territory and is spreading rapidly, threatening the underwater beauty that draws many visitors to the Virgin Islands each year. Luckily there’s a group of very dedicated volunteers who have spent countless hours working to protect the islands’ coral reefs and marine life.
The Caribbean Oceanic Restoration & Education Foundation, formed in 2009 to address the invasive lionfish that was multiplying in territory waters, has set its sights on the Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease that’s quickly spread from the southwestern end of St. Thomas, where it was first sighted locally in January 2019, all the way to the Indians in the British Virgin Islands.
After a decade of doing battle with lionfish, CORE members were primed to tackle the next big underwater threat, explained CORE President and longtime St. John resident Frank Cummings. The group had successfully certified around 200 people, mostly freedivers, to carry a pole spear within the Virgin Islands National Park to help cull the invasive lionfish, which aggregate in certain areas to hunt in a pack.
“The lionfish have moved offshore, and then we hit those offshore spots regularly over the years with teams of divers, putting pressure on them to move even further, so the major populations are out on the drops,” said Cummings, referring to areas where the seafloor plunges dramatically downward. “We’ll continue to hit the drops once or twice a year but I’m kind of happy with the lionfish being out there rather than inshore.”
Aiding CORE in their lionfish mission has been an increasing grouper population, which is rebounding thanks to tighter fishing restrictions after the species was nearly wiped out locally about three decades ago, Cummings continued.
“Grouper will eat lionfish, and while we’re diving I’m seeing many many more grouper,” he said. “I believe CORE was able to keep the inshore lionfish populations low enough that we ‘flattened the curve’— to borrow a term from COVID — and now nature is filling in.”
With the local lionfish population essentially under control, CORE members have turned their efforts to the Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, which has found favorable conditions in the territory’s tightly packed corals.
“At Johnson’s Reef, the corals butt right up against each other in heavier growth areas, which makes our job harder,” said Cummings. “Think of COVID spreading in a room packed tight with people.”
Numerous other factors make the coral disease much harder to fight than the lionfish influx. Because the treatment involves applying antibiotic directly to the coral, there’s a lot more training and education involved, and volunteers must be skilled divers who can maintain their buoyancy in underwater currents while applying the antibiotic, taking care not to kick or otherwise maim other nearby corals.
“You have to be able to identify about 20 different corals by their scientific names and their codes so we can log where they are,” said Cummings. “Then we’ll come back and do the treatment, which is a whole other training issue. We essentially put a fire break of amoxicillin between the diseased and healthy coral, which if we do it right, about 80 percent of the time the coral will survive the incursion. But that doesn’t mean corals nearby won’t get infected, so we have to keep coming back.”
CORE members have treated the north side of Johnson’s Reef three times, with the treated corals showing promising rates of survival, and nearby corals becoming newly infected. As the owner and operator of V.I. Snuba, which allows visitors to immerse themselves in about 20 feet of water without cumbersome scuba gear, Cummings is all too aware how much something like the Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease can affect sea life in the Virgin Islands.
“I really have to counsel myself after every dive, ‘You know we’re saving what we can,’” said Cummings. “Scientists say the more colonies you can save, the faster they will make a comeback.”
Cummings has worked with Joe Townsend of the Coral Disease Advisory Committee of the Virgin Islands to set up strike teams, and Townsend developed the program that volunteers are using to log their data. Funding could be a continued obstacle as CORE, a registered nonprofit, fights coral disease in the territory. About $200 worth of amoxicillin is used during each dive, and the carrier the antibiotic is combined with to prevent it from dissolving in saltwater is simply “expensive,” said Cummings. The dive boat, fuel, air tanks, insurance, and training are additional expenses, though Cummings lauded local businesses like Low Key Watersports, Cloud 9 Sailing Adventures, and Busy Bee Dive Charters, which have provided transportation to areas infected with the disease.
“We’re going to need more strike team leaders and we’ll need more money, because this is a forest fire burning slowly underwater,” said Cummings. “I have a strike team leader in Coral Bay who’s putting together teams for that area, and we’re going to form strike teams within the dive shops’ personnel so they can treat the places they go to on a regular basis.”
In addition to further funding, CORE is in need of divers, database entry volunteers, help with public outreach, and donated diving equipment. To find out how you can help, visit www.corevi.org.