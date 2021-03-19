Sixteen inmates ranging from age 20 to 66 on St. Thomas have taken the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since the rollout began last month, the V.I. Bureau of Corrections announced Thursday.
According to the statement, the agency is now an authorized provider of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, after being approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The BOC applied for the approval in December 2020.
The agency also begun conducting COVID-19 testing at both of its facilities at St. Thomas and St. Croix, using the “Abbott’s Binex NOW COVID-19 Ag Card, which can give accurate results in as little as 15 minutes,” according to the news release.
All new detainees and prisoners at BOC’s sites are tested for COVID-19 and quarantined for 14 days regardless of test results.
According to the statement, the agency counts itself as being among the first correctional agencies nationwide to provide COVID vaccine to inmates on site.
Back in January prison staff — 43 of them — were vaccinated in collaboration with the V.I. Health Department, which at the time helped with vaccine rollouts for various government agencies.
Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark said in the statement that jails and prisons nationwide have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year a COVID outbreak infected a total of 47 people at the St. Thomas jail. An initial round of testing first detected the outbreak on Aug. 9, and a total of 36 prisoners and 11 staff eventually tested positive. At the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak, the jail was housing 74 inmates and detainees and 47 staff members.
Health Department officials later ordered the jail to remain in quarantine until testing showed no new infections for two weeks.
According to BOC’s statement on Thursday, its medical team and sworn staff mitigated the threat posed by COVID-19 with protocols “including temperature checks, 14-day quarantine for all new intakes, suspension of in-person visits and work details, compulsory wearing of a face covering, and enhanced disinfection and sanitizing of frequently used areas.
“By any measure, BOC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been a success,” Testamark said. “We have no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 at either of our facilities right now.”
She added that Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility has remained COVID-19 free since the pandemic began over a year ago and that “we were the second to last correctional agency in the country to suffer a COVID-19 outbreak.
“When COVID-19 penetrated the St. Thomas Jail in August 2020, we did not panic. We managed the outbreak to such an extent that no inmate required hospitalization, and, thankfully, none died,” she said.
The BOC has stockpiled sufficient PPEs such as N95 respirators, surgical masks, face shields, gowns, and gloves in preparation for any anticipated COVID-19 resurgence, according to Testamark.
“To ensure the safety of our employees, their families, and those entrusted to our care, BOC continues to work closely with local and federal partners to chart the best course of action,” she said.