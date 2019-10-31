ST. THOMAS — Customers hoping to see a “new and improved” Cost-U-Less on St. Thomas will likely not be disappointed, as the store, which bore heavy damage during hurricanes Irma and Maria, reopens Friday with new expansions and a larger assortment of products.
Dan McConnell, president of The Northwest Company International, which owns Cost-U-Less, said his team — and the St. Thomas community — are “so excited” for the comeback, insisting he’s “never felt energy like this before.”
“The spirit of St. Thomas is alive and stronger than ever, and we are ecstatic to be a part of it,” McConnell said. “It’s been too long. We are here to stay. We’ve built a strong building with energy initiatives to allow us to continue to serve St. Thomas for decades to come.”
McConnell said customers should check out the store’s new walk-in “Arctic room,” for fresh produce, or its walk-in “Beer Cave,” that would “rival any retailer in North America.”
The store also offers hot and ready foods, a bigger bakery and a deli section boasting locally developed recipes.
“People are going to love the selection of great items at incredible prices,” McConnell said.
“Everywhere I go, I am greeted with wonderful people with great energy coming to have fun at our grand opening.”
A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday at the store, located in Market Square East, along Weymouth Rhymer Highway in Donoe.
The first 300 customers will receive a free Cost-U-Less reusable bag.
Music, entertainment and giveaways will be present throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.