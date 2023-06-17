Luis Antonio Orellana-Orellano, age 69, of Costa Rica, pleaded guilty recently for his role in conspiracy charges related to the transport of about 4,000 pounds of marijuana on board a vessel subject to U.S. jurisdiction, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced Friday.
Orellana-Orellano entered the plea on St. Croix in front of U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Emile A. Henderson III.
According to the release, court documents reported that on Nov. 7, 2022, during their patrol in international waters in the Eastern Pacific, 65 nautical miles South of Boca Chica, Panama, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell observed a go-fast vessel. The cutter launched a smaller Over the Horizon vessel and arrived alongside the go-fast vessel and “reported three occupants on board without a physical flag flown or registration documents.”
“The vessel also did not have a registration number painted on the hull, but rather, the name ‘Agamenon’ was displayed. Visible contraband was seen on the deck of the vessel and its three occupants, including Orellana-Orellano, were detained,” according to the statement.
The vessel had no registration and the master claimed Colombian nationality for the vessel. The release stated that the Republic of Colombia “could neither confirm nor deny nationality to the USCGC, therefore, the vessel was treated as one without nationality, which subjected it to the jurisdiction of the United States.”
“Full boarding was conducted by the USCG as well as a search of the vessel, which was then taking on water and approximately half sunk, and the surrounding water. This search resulted in the seizure of approximately 57 bales of suspected marijuana for a total at-sea weight of 4,104 pounds,” according to the release.
Sentencing for Orellana-Orellano is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2023, where he faces a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment.”
The other two occupants of the vessel, Keyran Coto Lopez and Alonso Hernandez-Hernandez, have initial appearances scheduled in the U.S. District Court on Wednesday in connection with charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 kilograms or more of marijuana while on board a vessel subject to U.S. jurisdiction of the United States, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. If convicted, both face a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment.
The case is being investigated jointly by U.S. Coast Guard and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Additionally, Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa P. Ortiz is prosecuting the case.