Now that the general election is over, the first day of counting of absentee ballots is today, according to Elections System Deputy Supervisor Terrell Alexandre.
On St. Croix, of the 416 absentee ballots that were issued March 22, a total of 322 were returned as of Tuesday.
Alexandre said that out of 570 absentee ballots issued in the St. Thomas district, 376 — as of Tuesday — have been returned. On St. John, 40 of 55 absentee ballots were returned as of Tuesday.
The counting will take place starting at 2 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the Elections System Office’s website, vivote.gov, as well as on its facebook page and that of WTJX, Channel 12.
Alexandre said when asked that if all of the ballots are not counted today, the next day for counting is Nov. 18 or 10 days after the election. Election results will also be certified on that day, he said.