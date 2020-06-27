On the Mount of the Lord it shall be provided.
Genesis 22:14
When God was about to bless Abraham, God asked him to make a decision that no parent would ever want to make. God asked Abraham to sacrifice his son. And you know what, God would not ask any of us to sacrifice our child to demonstrate our love for Him. Would we sacrifice our child because he violated the law of civil society and should be held accountable?
Parental love for our children should enable us to speak truth, and if that truth means sacrificing a child for the good of society, then we must. Such sacrifices demonstrate our ability to put justice and truth above our personal feeling and parental love for our children. We must be willing to go the extra mile as a demonstration of our love for God. That extra mile demonstrated toward a fellow human being is the best example of our love for God. Whatever the sacrifice may be, we must be willing to rise to the challenge, mindful that the one, who had brought us thus far, will provide all that we need to keep us during these testing times. Yes, these are testing times and the word coming from our local Health Department raises the fear that COVID-19 is not finished with us yet.
As we systematically reopen, we cannot let our guard down as we are still discovering that there are cases of COVID-19 present among us. My friends, travel-related cases have their own challenges, but when COVID-19 is community spread, it is more alarming. You see, while we can isolate the traveler coming among us, we cannot isolate ourselves from those among us who are carriers without symptoms. Best practices as outlined by our civil authorities must be followed.
Some of us are eager for houses of worship to reopen. But we are not willing to abide by the guidelines that may keep us safe. Just a casual observation showed that some folks may cover their mouth and not their noses; others take off their masks to read and or to sing. It is said that projecting the voice in singing or reading is one of the easiest ways to get the virus into the air and at a further distance than just talking. The fact, that many of us do not know anyone or had a family member affected by the virus, seems to give us a false assurance that all is well in our community.
My friends, listening to the news indicates that there is a resurgence of COVID-19 in this nation and in many places across the world. This may not be the second wave predicted by the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is due to the waning and waxing of the curve in the disease.
We therefore cannot relax and not take the necessary precautions. At this present time, there is no cure, no vaccine, and nothing to eradicate the virus from the world. Because so many of us are among the vulnerable population not necessarily because of age, but because of the various medical situations we may have, we cannot let our guard down. The old adage rings true for us at this time, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Be mindful that there is no cure for COVID-19; therefore, prevention must be our first defense.
If we believe that God will provide all that we need during this time, then we must take God at his word and trust that he will make a way where there seems to be no way. Yes, this COVID-19 crisis is out of our hands, but not out of the hand of God. Just as God provided a lamb for Abraham to sacrifice instead of his son, so God can provide all that we need to take us through the challenges of our time.
Many of us are familiar with the saying, this too shall pass. While we seek shelter under the wings of the almighty by whatever means that is, let us be mindful that Psalm 89 declares, from age to age my mouth will proclaim your faithfulness.
To put it more plainly, the hymn writer states, “through all the changing scenes of life in trouble and in joy the praises of my God shall still my heart and tongue employ.” This is a changing scene for us. What must remain constant is our faith and trust in God to see us through this pandemic. Remember, “change and decay in all around I see, O thou, who changeth not, abide with me.”
So, wherever we may be on the spectrum of life, if we hold to God’s unchanging hand, believing that the promise still stands, the Lord will provide. Our obedience to the will of God will enable us to persevere and gain the victory. Abraham was called the father of faith because he was tested to the extreme and he did not allow his tests to cause doubt to arise in his heart. He trusted in God and his trust did not disappoint them.
May our own trust in God keep us and give us the courage to stand and endure during these critical times mindful of God’s faithfulness and all along our pilgrimage may we have the opportunity to recognize and proclaim, in this place where we have found ourselves, on the mount of the Lord, it shall be provided.
— The Right Rev. Edward Ambrose Gumbs is the Episcopal Bishop of the Diocese of the Virgin Islands, which encompasses the Episcopal churches on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John and the Anglican churches in Tortola and Virgin Gorda.