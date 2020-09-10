Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival cancelled
Dominica’s top signature event, the World Creole Music Festival, has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
The event, which was scheduled for Oct. 23-25, would have marked its 22nd year, according to the Caribbean Tourism Organization. Last year’s festival drew 20,000 attendees.
“We would have loved to have the World Creole Music Festival, but as you know these are challenging times and the health and safety of our citizens is priority,” said Dominica Tourism Minister Denise Charles.
“We have to adhere to the protocols,” Charles said. “As a government, we cannot encourage mass gathering activities until things are under control.”
The Dominica Festivals Committee engaged worked with about 40 “diverse stakeholders” in making the decision.
“Given the current world pandemic, an assessment was done of the status of the current source markets to include Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Lucia, Antigua, St. Maarten and by extension Europe — France, England — and North America,” Dominica’s Tourism office said in a statement.
“The analysis encompassed the number of COVID-19 active cases, boarder restrictions and overall ability of individuals to travel.”
The statement noted that consideration was given to the fact that travelers “may have less disposable income and that generally, businesses who usually invest in the event may not have funds available for sponsorship due to their own challenges related to the pandemic.”
The World Creole Music Festival contributes to about 10% of annual stay-over arrivals in Dominica. The event includes more than 15 acts across three nights and showcases up to 10 different genres of music.
Next year’s festival is scheduled for Oct. 29-31, 2021, according to the statement. For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 767-448-2045 or visit www.DiscoverDominica.com.
No Travel Health Notice for St. Kitts & Nevis, CDC says
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday upgraded St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 Risk Assessment Level as “No Travel Health Notice: COVID-19 Risk is Very Low.”
St. Kitts & Nevis is among 10 Caribbean destinations that have achieved the CDC classification noting they are among the safest destinations worldwide for individuals considering travel, according to a released statement.
“The recent assessment by the CDC is a testament to the success of our ‘All-of-Society Approach’ to combatting the threat of COVID-19,” said Tourism and Transport Minister Lindsay Grant. “Citizens and residents of the federation have adhered to the health and safety protocols established by medical experts resulting in one of the lowest rates of infection in the Caribbean. Their commitment has helped us to achieve this milestone, which comes just as the federation is preparing to reopen borders in the coming month.”
There are currently no active COVID-19 cases in the territory and 17 individuals have recovered.
St. Kitts-Nevis has announced the full opening of its border is slated for next month. A reopening date along with travel requirements and protocols for visitors will be announced, the release stated.