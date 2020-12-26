COVID-19 has thrown us all into a new life. That is as sure as sure is. Disruption, isolation and being just plain scared has been a presence for many months. Being worried for friends and family has been in our daily thoughts as we have tried to keep pushing forward. And a parent’s most important worry is the care and stability of their children. With homeschooling, feeling unqualified and having concerns that their children aren’t having a normal life, it’s been a stressful time for all.
As a grandma of four, I have imagined the worst; worried one of the children would get ill; worried they would miss friends and be bored; and worried what they were thinking.
One day my 4-year-old, masked granddaughter was out for a walk. Her mother reported her happily skipping along and when she saw another child across the street, screamed at the top of her lungs: “Come over, come over, we live here! We don’t have Corona!” The telling of this tale, actually made me smile. Four-year-olds have a way of adapting.
Recently however, another event had me right back in worried-grandma mode. The same 4-year-old was assigned by her teacher to draw an emotion. Our little Gabriella picked “Scared.”
Right away I was a wreck. Was she frightened of COVID? Did she understand what it was all about? Was she unhappy when I thought she was doing just fine? A million thoughts were swirling around in my head.
When we asked her, she just smiled and said she picked it because it was fun. No COVID thoughts, no in-depth reason, no psychological trauma. Just because, she though it would be fun. Like Halloween fun, scared and having a good time.
This made me very happy. COVID can’t take all the fun out of life and Gabby proved that to me.
Sometimes, the simplest explanation in life is the best.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer.