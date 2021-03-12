Man sentenced to 12 years for bank robbery, shootingMelik Petersen was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault with the intent to commit robbery, U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert announced Thursday.
Shappert, in a released statement, said that according to documents filed in the case, “on the morning of Sept. 11, 2019, Ranger American Armored Services guards were attempting to pick up $951,000 from a Scotia Bank branch in the Altona area of St. Thomas.”
“Petersen and another unidentified individual, both armed, attempted to rob the guards of the money and a gunfight ensued, during which one of the guards suffered a bullet wound in his leg,” the statement said.
“The two assailants and the getaway driver then fled the scene after failing to steal the money.”
Man admits guilt in drug conspiracy case
King Bob Leonard, 28, of St. Thomas, entered a guilty plea on a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert announced Thursday.
According to court documents, in January and February of 2018 Leonard conspired with others to distribute cocaine.
“He operated through a number of text messages that were seized as part of the investigation” Shappert said in the statement. “Further, the investigation revealed that the defendant and others coordinated the delivery of between 400 and 500 grams of cocaine in St. Thomas.”
A sentencing date has not been set.
Leonard faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million dollars.
— Daily News Staff