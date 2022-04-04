Man shot and killed in Bovoni, police report
ST. THOMAS — A 57-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in Estate Bovoni, according V.I. Police Communications Director Glen Dratte.
The deceased was identified as Juan Feliciano. Dratte said that the investigation is ongoing, but that based on preliminary information police were notified of the incident after a citizen called 911 at 9:53 a.m. “and reported that a male had been shot vicinity of a Scrap Metal shop, located in Bovoni.”
“Officers responded and discovered an unresponsive male. The male appeared to have suffered multiple gunshots about the body,” he said, adding that Emergency Medical Technicians, on the scene, found no vital signs of the victim.
Feliciano was identified by his next of kin.
Police asked anyone with information about the killing to call 911, the Police Department at (340-774-2211) or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477
Man in serious condition after St. Croix shooting
ST. CROIX — Police said that an adult female called 911 early Saturday to report that her son was shot, and that she was transporting him to Luis Hospital.
Responding officers spoke to the victim who said that around 12:30 a.m. Saturday he left a bar and traveled to Croixville Apartments.
He told police that after parking in an empty sport near a trash bin “he heard several shots being fired so he ran for cover behind the garbage bin.”
“While behind the bin he realized he was struck by a bullet in his stomach and drove back to the bar to get help,” Dratte said in a released statement.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated “and is listed in fair but serious condition at this time.”
Police ask anyone with information to call 911, Police Department at 340-778 4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.
Frederiksted man charged with assaults on woman, child
ST. CROIX — Rene Joseph, 43, was arrested Saturday in connection with assaulting a woman and a minor child in Estate Grove.
He now faces charges of second-degree assault; brandishing and exhibiting a dangerous weapon, third-degree assault and aggravated assault and battery.
Police said that the 911 center was contacted at 8:04 p.m. Saturday relative to a disturbance of the peace in progress.
Responding officers learned that Joseph grabbed a woman “by the throat and strangled her until she could not breathe and threatened to stab her with a knife.”
The woman’s minor child attempted to assist “but was assaulted by Joseph,” according to a statement from Dratte.
No bail was set as per the domestic ciolence statute. Josepp was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.
Missing teen found
Kidany Camacho, 15, who police had reported missing laste last week was found on Saturday, according to a statement from police Sunday.
“He was seen by a VIPD officer in the parking lot of the Alexander A Farrelly Justice Complex at 8:45a.m, heading into the police station to report that he was OK, and doing fine,” Dratte said.
— Daily News Staff