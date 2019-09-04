Authorities ID man, 46, shot to death in Golden Rock
ST. CROIX — Police on St. Croix have identified a man killed in Estate Golden Rock on Saturday as 46-year-old Randy Stickle.
Stickle, a native of Ohio, was shot multiple times, V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte said.
Dratte said officers responding to reports of shots fired in Golden Rock discovered Stickle unresponsive on the sidewalk at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday.
Stickle had previously faced charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle and petit larceny.
In 2015, he was arrested in the attempted burglary of a bar, according to the police blotter. He was found inside the bar and attempted to take cash and other items.
In 2014, Stickle pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle and petit larceny in cases from 2011 and 2013.
Stickle admitted to taking the car in 2011 and having no intention of returning it. At the same time, he plead in connection to a 2013 incident in which he was found hauling away cable wire on a bicycle in Estate Glynn, St. Croix.
Police ask anyone with information about the crime to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau tip line at 469-475-3871 or 340-778-2211. Residents can also contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or 911.
Man, 72, charged in rape of 11-year-old St. Croix girl
ST. CROIX — A 72-year-old Estate Coble man is facing charges in connection with the rape of an 11-year-old girl, according to the police blotter.
Verrol Harrington was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Monday and charged with first-degree rape. The incident, the blotter noted, occurred in July.
V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte did not have additional information on the case.
Harrington was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections. No bail was granted.
