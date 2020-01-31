Police: Employees swapped cash for counterfeits
Police have arrested three people in a scheme to switch legitimate cash for counterfeits on St. Croix.
According to V.I. Police Department Acting Public Information officer Toby Derima, investigation revealed that on Sept. 6, while employed at Cost-U-Less, Kenisha Hendrickson, 35, and Wendyann Joseph, 25, were seen on surveillance switching legal money for counterfeit bills that Hendrickson received from Jose Rodriguez, 28, with another employee’s daily cash proceeds without that employee’s knowledge.
At 7:30 a.m. Friday, police arrested Rodriguez, Hendrickson and Joseph, all of Bethlehem Village, and charged them with Passing Forged Bills or Notes, Obtaining Money by False Pretense and Grand Larceny, according to Derima.
Unable to post $50,000 bail each, they were all remanded at the Bureau of Corrections pending their advice of rights hearing.
Police ask that anyone with knowledge of money being stolen from a business or an elderly person to contact 911, the Economic Crimes Unit at 340-778-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
Two arrested on St. Croix on simple assault charges
At around 10:30 a.m. Monday, an officer arrested Kiwayne Cruickshank, 23, and Jahmisha Bethelmie, 22, both of Harborview Apartments on St. Croix and charged them with Simple Assault and Battery.
Cruickshank and Bethelmie were arrested for assaulting an individual in the presence of a police officer. Both were released on their own recognizance by the Superior Court.
— Daily News Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.