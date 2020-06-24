Watching the V.I. government in its recent scrabble to secure bank loans is hair-raising. The community is feeling the desperation of the government’s bid to secure bank loans to the tune of $60 million. These funds are sought to temporarily tide us over through economic crisis and cover government payrolls, among other needs.
Apparently, we originally were seeking double that amount, but were turned away at the door. That this crisis day has arrived, surprises no one.
One of the things that stands out in this dilemma is that officials in the Senate and at Government House were questioning what they called “draconian terms,” they feel the banks were demanding. Simply put, the bank want first class guarantees on repayment.
Can anyone really blame them?
The Virgin Islands doesn’t have a sterling reputation in paying its bills. For decades we have seen millions of dollars run up in obligations ranging from trash haulers’ invoices to off-island prison debts. We have been sued by agencies caring for disabled and special needs children who are housed stateside, as well as vendors who are local and otherwise. Our revenues have been pledged to pay Peter and Paul, and stretched to the point that our bond ratings are useless.
Very few people feel comfortable extending credit to our community and this hard fact is something we must take ownership of. In good times, we never had the foresight to put something away for a rainy day. Today, with a worldwide pandemic adding to our normal fiscal misery, we are in big money trouble.
The average person meets fiscal irresponsibility with a new outlook. Being squeezed by creditors with nowhere else to borrow means a new, austere lifestyle. The new way, the only way forward, is fiscal change.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.