ST. CROIX — Come Saturday, the Crucian Cultural Group will roll out its mobile lantern parade — the first of its beloved annual events to spread holiday cheer.
The “Crucian Lights and Sparkle on Deh Streets” will get rolling at 6 p.m. from nearby Ricardo Richards School, winding through neighborhoods, and ending in Christiansted.
The mobile lantern parade was first rolled out in 2020 as a no-contact alternate to the customary street parade due to COVID-19 restrictions. The well-appreciated event stuck.
“Christmastime is our time as a community to really come out and showcase our culture and spread the warmth of the season throughout the community and we are going to do just that,” Vivian Fludd, committee chairperson, said. “The lantern motorcade was a great event in years past and it is highly anticipated for this year and we expect a great showing.”
“This is always such a great event, people go all out with lots of lights, blowup decorations, balls, trees and we have even had a few Santa sightings in some of the vehicles in past years,” Fludd said. “It’s a great way to start the season.”
The festivities will continue on Sunday with the group illuminating the Contentment Ruins, just west of the Christiansted bypass — for the second year — under the theme ”Crucian Lights and Sparkle at deh Ruins.”
The group will also unveil “Crucian Culture Deh Downtown” with a decorated window display at Purple Papaya on the corner of Strand and Queen Cross streets in Christiansted. Both public displays will remain open through Jan. 8.
Holiday activities also include the annual Lighting of Limpricht Park on Dec. 9.
“This is the fourth year that we are doing this and the 13 trees located inside the park on King Street are already designated to a number of community sponsors who have adopted and will decorate them for the lighting event,” Fludd said. “Soon we will see the decorating start and as usual we expect it to be a breathtaking display.”
The lighting ceremony will be from 7 to 9 that night, and will broadcast live on WTJX, Channel 12 and on radio as well as livestreamed on social media.
The lights will go on just before 9 p.m. and the park will be open and lit every night from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Fludd said one of the most anticipated collaborations of this year’s events is that the group has been in contact with Virgin Islands Associations stateside, which are organizing watch parties of festivities.
For information regarding the holiday activities, visit the Crucian Cultural Group Facebook page or call 340-626-6477 or 340-643-6398.