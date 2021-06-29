Ulric Jarvis can boast about piloting a plane at age 17.
The St. Croix native recently took part in the Air Force’s inaugural AIM HIGH Flight Academy at Peter Prince Airfield in Milton, Fla., where he completed his first solo flight.
To hear Jarvis — a senior at Educational Complex High School — tell it, he knew from five years ago that he wanted to be a pilot.
“I was always so fascinated with seeing these big metal machines going so fast taking off at the end of the runway. I was like, I think I want to do this,” Jarvis said.
Knowing the ins and outs of planes isn’t new to him either since he practically grew up around them. His father, Ricky Jarvis, an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University graduate and aviation mechanic, would take him to St. Croix’s Rohlsen Airport, where they’d watch planes land and take off.
“He used to take me to the hangars, we used to watch the planes, he would let me hold a screwdriver, maybe screw in a screw,” Jarvis recalled. “It was basically just there for me to grab a hold of.”
According to Jarvis, his foray into flying first came via his fingertips — playing apps, games, and simulators on his smartphone and computer and essentially teaching himself the basics of flying.
In 10th grade, Jarvis began taking flight lessons, eventually joining the V.I. Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, a group founded by Carmen and Cenita Heywood, whose father was one of two Virgin Islanders to serve in the famed 332nd Fighter Group also known as the Tuskegee Airmen.
It was through their connections Jarvis began applying for summer flight academies, stumbling upon AIM HIGH, a three-week, all-inclusive program hosted by Air Force Recruiting Services in Milton, Fla.
According to the U.S. Air Force statement, Jarvis was one of 74 students selected from around the United States to attend AIM HIGH academy, an effort by the Air Force Recruiting Services to expose the youth to careers in aviation.
Over the three weeks, Jarvis gained exposure to the fundamentals of flight and the opportunity to tour a U.S. Air Force aircraft, while working with aviator mentors who helped in preparing him for one of the biggest milestones for young pilots — the first solo flight.
“It was mesmerizing. I wish I could do that first solo flight — 10 times over,” he said, adding that it was amazing.
His mother agreed, although for her there were the proverbial butterflies.
“I was nervous, but I know my son and I’m just very confident,” Lisa Lenhardt said of her son. “It was just super exciting.”
During the program, Jarvis even received his own callsign, Groovy,” which he recalled with a laugh.
“I got the callsign, Groovy, because everywhere we’d go whether it’s to the mall, to go get food, or just on a drive to and from the airport I always had my headphones in,” Jarvis said.
“I’d always be on my own beat, and they always told me, I just had some sort of that swag that they had never really seen.”
Flying high into his senior year at Educational Complex, Jarvis has plans to pursue a career in aviation after high school. He said he has hopes of going to college, and eventually become a pilot with a commercial airline.