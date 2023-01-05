ST. CROIX – In the pre-dawn hours Wednesday hundreds of people tramped through downtown Christiansted
enjoying the Crucian Rican Breakfast and Tramp that celebrates the cultures and traditions ofSt. Croix and Puerto Rico.
They danced to the sweet sounds of quelbe from Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights, which took to the streets in celebration of the event normally held on Three Kings Day. As the day this year falls on the same day as the Children’s Parade, it was held two days early.
Wednesday morning, as the band began to play its first tune at the starting point at Bassin Triangle, residents and visitors fell into formation behind the flatbed truck. They danced their way down King Street and back up Company Street before enjoying the grand breakfast served to all at the Christian “Shan” Hendricks Vegetable Market.
Showayne Clercent and his wife Eva were dressed in matching red plaid pajamas as they joined the crowd near St. John’s Anglican Church. Clercent said growing up on St. Croix, the tramp was a welcomed memory from his youth, but a first for his wife.
“We live in Alabama and this is something I told her we had to do when we come to visit and she loves it,” he said. “There is just no place like home for these types of festivity and I am glad we are getting to enjoy it.”
Jun Belardo, one of the organizers of the Crucian Rican Breakfast and Tramp said
this year there were donations from more than 50 cooks. islandwide This included everything from salt fish, smoked herring, Johnny cakes, boiled eggs, fried turkey, salmon balls, a variety of hot soups and of course his specialty – roast pork. Belardo routinely roasts a whole pig for the vent.
Trampers arrived at the market just after 7 a.m. Wednesday with the band playing a few minutes before shutting down. A live band and DJ, as are customary, takes over and plays until noon for those who want to remain to dance, eat and simply catch up with old friends.
“This event is really just an example of how our community comes together for each other, Belardo said. “Once the announcement is made that we were organizing to have the tramp and breakfast, we received so many calls from people who wanted to donate and help to make the event a success.”
A rough estimate has been anywhere between 700 or 800 people attending the breakfast and Belardo says he hopes it continues to grow. “This is a part of who we are and it will continue to grow as much as we put into it,” he said. “As we get older, we have to pass on our talents and the importance to the younger generation to ensure this tradition remains alive.”