In the decade-plus since its founding, My Brother’s Workshop has grown into an organization that provides mentoring, counseling, education, and on the job training for more than 150 at-risk youth on St. Thomas every year. It’s a concept that has long appealed to St. John resident Mary Bartolucci, whose dream of creating a similar program for Love City is finally coming to fruition.
Bartolucci has been in talks with MBW founder Scott Bradley for more than a year, at first with the goal of starting a St. John branch of the already established successful nonprofit.
“The more I talked to Scott and got to know the My Brother’s Workshop program, I realized it’s too big for us to be under it,” said Bartolucci. “We decided to form our own 501(c)(3) with his mentorship.”
The St. John program, dubbed New Day Workshop and Cafe, found a home this week at Estate Susannaberg, across the street from Canines, Cats, and Critters. Bartolucci has teamed up with other St. John residents including Dale Miller, Cynthia Smith, Brummell Germain, Jeune Provost, Krista Kremer, and others to move toward getting the program off the ground. Two 40-foot containers will serve as New Day’s home, one dedicated to woodworking and the other dedicated to the culinary program. Some of the program’s food will be grown at the site, and lunch will be prepared and sold there by trainees. There will be a small retail shop on the woodworking side selling items like planters, cutting boards, and other creations handmade by trainees.
“The trainees will be a part of building this with us,” said Bartolucci. “We’ll build the gardens and create the menus.”
New Day plans to offer a year-long program to trainees who are not currently enrolled in school. The first three months will be a probationary period during which trainees will be paid a $25 a day stipend, after which they will earn minimum wage. A GED program will be offered to trainees. The program’s goal is to help trainees find gainful employment in a field they enjoy, or to teach them the skills needed to be a business owner or entrepreneur.
“I want to help guide them in that direction, to really invest in the community,” said Bartolucci. “Let’s bring some good things here so the kids can have something to do. Not a lot of young people are interested in going to college.”
The New Day Workshop and Cafe will rely solely on grants and donations for its founding and continued operations. Organizers are also looking for donations of restaurant or landscaping equipment.
“I want it to be a grassroots effort, because that’s how you get more community involvement,” said Bartolucci. “People can feel a sense of ownership. We’ll allow donors to sponsor a trainee for the yearlong duration of their time in the program. We’ll need all the help we can get. The concept has been really well received so far.”
Bartolucci said she expects to be able to start working with trainees next month, with the goal of having the cafe open by the early part of 2021. Food served at the cafe will be vegetarian, allowing the trainees to learn about healthy living. MBW’s Bradley will run the woodworking arm of the program at the beginning, until New Day can find an on-island trainer.
“He’s been a guiding force,” Bartolucci said of the MBW founder. “It’s invaluable to have somebody like him helping us. We know what the mistakes are and what to avoid. This type of program is so needed and it’s something I have a strong passion for. It’s a really good group of people involved in getting this off the ground, and they’re all really excited about it.”
Those interested in joining New Day as a trainee and those interested in supporting the new island nonprofit can visit www.newdaystjohn.com.