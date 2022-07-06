Dear Editor,
I have been a resident of St. Thomas for over 20 years, and I still come to the island for work. I am a registered landscape architect with extensive knowledge of U.S. Virgin Islands native species, which I also grew for years in my nursery.
A few friends sent me alarming pictures of the heavily injured Lignum Vitae trees (Guaiacum officinale) in Emancipation Garden. I am very familiar with these centenarian trees that have been a historic asset of Charlotte Amalie and to the people of St. Thomas, which I grew from seeds precisely from some of the specimens near Government House itself. I always thought that our community and heritage tree laws would protect them forever.
The cut branches cannot be described neither as pruning nor as trimming, but a total dismemberment of large structural branches that did not need to be removed for any reason, since they will not heal nor produce healthy new growth. The trees were obviously cut by people with lack of knowledge on how to take care of specimen heritage trees.
Neither chicken droppings nor “hurricane pruning” can be an acceptable reason for such an incomprehensible act. As any licensed arborist would know, these trees do not need any major hurricane pruning but instead occasional light thinning from the interior of the canopy. In fact, they have very strong wood that survives heavy storms and now, instead, will be vulnerable to falling and further damage in heavy winds because their natural shape has been outbalanced forever.
The Lignum Vitae is probably the most beautiful native tree in the Virgin Islands. Unfortunately, it does not reproduce any longer in its natural habitat so its rarity in the wild has been the reason why it is on the list of endangered species to protect. This tree is very drought, wind and salt resistant, with beautiful leaf texture even without flowers, and has an umbrella shape ideal for creating shade in the urban environment. Its fantastic blue flowers discolor in time and give place to orange, very decorative fruits that when opened expose bright red seeds that are very decorative as well.
I want to communicate my sorrow to Daily News readers who may be unaware of this tremendous loss and some like-minded colleagues in the Virgin Islands.
— Rossana Vaccarino, Puerto Rico