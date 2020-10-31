1884: Born Sept. 28 in Christiansted, St. Croix
1885: Christened March 8, at Moravian Church in Friedensthal
1893: The Jackson family moved to Christiansted
1890: The Jackson family bought a house at 8 B Nørregade in Christiansted
1902: On Nov. 18 Jackson was a signatory to the petition from the Native Insular Convention to the Danish parliament for better conditions for the population
1904: Jackson worked as a clerk at Barren Spot Station
1908: Jackson taught at the public school in Frederiksted
1911: Jackson lived at 62 Prinsensgade in Frederiksted
1911-1912: Jackson taught at Peter’s Rest School
1914: Jackson worked as a clerk at a business in Christiansted
1914: Jackson commenced his activity as a writer
1915: On Jan. 8 Jackson published his first criticism of conditions on the three Danish West Indian islands in the West End News
1915: Jackson visited Denmark between 13 May and 22 July
1915: On Nov. 1, Jackson published the first issue of the newspaper The Herald
1915: In November, David Hamilton Jackson established the St. Croix Labour Union
1916: On Jan. 24, Jackson called a general strike on St. Croix
1916: Jackson and the Labour Union entered an agreement with the Planters’ Society and the strike ended on Feb. 26
1916: On Aug. 12, Jackson married Theolinda Joseph from St. Croix
1916: In the Aug. 12 edition of The Herald Jackson threatened rebellion if the sale of the colony to the United States was not implemented
1916: On Dec. 31. Jackson resigned as president of the Labour Union
1917-1921: Jackson studied law at Howard University in Washington D.C.
1922: Jackson reinstated as president of the Labour Union
1923-1927: Jackson was a member of the Colonial Council of St. Croix
1931-1941: Jackson was a judge of the Municipal Court in Christiansted
1941: Jackson became a member of the Municipal Council of St. Croix
1941: Jackson resigns as judge
1946: Jackson died on May 30.
— Danish National Archives