Friends and relatives are advised of the death of Dale Rosario Michael on Saturday, June 26, 2021, (eighteen months ago) in Scarborough, Maine, at the age of 78.
Dale was born on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands and spent his childhood years in his parents’ home on Bjerge Gade #19.
From age six, Dale played the piano and became quite accomplished as a pianist.
Dale was a graduate of Ss Peter and Paul Catholic High School class of 1958. He then earned his Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Manhattan College in 1962, and his Master of Science degree from Columbia University in 1963. After passing the LSAT, he then pursued and achieved a combined law and business administration master’s degree (LLB/MBA) at Columbia University in New York in 1968. He was admitted to practice law in both New York & California.
Dale is survived by his two sisters, Elba Michael McIntosh and Betsy Michael Goodwill; nieces, Tynnetta McIntosh and Tracy Goodwill, nephews Damien McIntosh, and Peter Goodwill, and a female companion, Andrea Re, of South Portland, Maine.
He was preceded in death by his father, Judge Cyril Michael and his mother, Elizabeth Terencia Davis Michael.