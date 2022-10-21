Professional dancer Alicia Mae Holloway, formerly of the Dance Theatre of Harlem, will be holding classes today through Sunday at the MLB School of Dance in Yacht Haven Grande.
Holloway will be providing master classes to the public in ballet, pointe, contemporary dance, acrobatics, choreography and stretch and tone. Adults and children ages seven and older are invited to take part.
Holloway trained at Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and then attended the School of American Ballet from 2011 to 2015. She began her professional career dancing with the Suzanne Farrell Ballet and just completed dancing her seventh season with Dance Theatre of Harlem, one of the leading dance companies in the country, where she has worked with Alicia Keys, Aretha Franklin and Gladys Knight. She has shot music videos with Grammy award winning artist KEM, as well as JAGMAC and Eryn Martin. She is currently the co-chairwoman of the School of American Ballet’s Visiting Faculty program in New York City.
Lisa Bredahl, the director of the MLB School of Dance in Yacht Haven Grande, is sponsoring the event.
“Alicia contacted me recently and when I researched her accomplishments and saw her teaching philosophy, I felt in my heart she was the positive role model our island dancers needed to help them flourish as artists. Our youth do not often have the opportunity to travel and study with master teachers, so it gives me pleasure for our studio to host her so the local dancers can be inspired.”
Admission is $20 for hour-ling classes and $10 for half hour classes. To see the full schedule of classes, visit www.DanceUSVI.com or call/text 340-998-2467.