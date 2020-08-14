The best things about aging is perspective. Being able to look around and see the changing times in the context of history you have lived through is a fascinating prospect.
I have had many an old lady-rant moment as I’ve watched this current wave of “wokeness,” crest and break to flood the country. Black pride came back in fashion after we elected a black president. Over the years we have come from just wearing the clothes and shouting the slogans to studying, traveling and investigating the lies we have been told.
It’s a cycle though. I know my civil rights movement-surviving parents rolled their eyes when I came home from college blasting the bootleg Public Enemy tape I got from my friend from New York. They probably thought my leather African medallion and new affinity for Kente cloth was real cute. The more I studied and read and learned, the more they talked to me about the history they knew and the more I could see all the connections.
Now, my generation who fought the crack wars, the gang wars and all the Middle East wars, watches those after us come into their own brand of black pride and it is, well, familiar. We know they will go through the history timeline, like we did. They will see what we added to the story. And they will find a way to advance things for the next. It is the way of things and the blessing of progress.
So, it is not without a bit of nostalgia that I see the new wave of young women and the pride in their femininity they display. Each generation expands on what it means to be a woman and how femininity is expressed and rightly so. We are seeing a time when women have taken that expression far beyond boundaries and labels that have been established for years. They are rewriting the language used and co-opting labels to reclaim in power rather than shame. And that is as it should be.
We fought the fight of not having to choose either to work or stay home and at the same time tried not to drown under the weight of having it all. We took our talents that we previously had only put to use for family and friends and made businesses. We went back to school in record numbers and racked up degrees. We listened when our mamas and aunties told us we could do anything we put our minds to and no one had the right to tell us we couldn’t. My generation is bruised and bloodied from banging into glass ceilings and busting down doors. We’ve crashed some. We’ve cracked some more. That was our flex.
Time has made me realize that we were prepped for this work all our lives by our mothers and the many other women in our life. They made us learn poems, like Phenomenal Woman and Ego Trippin’, by heart. They told us about powerful women like Barbara Jordan and Shirley Chisholm. They also showed us women like Cicely Tyson, Chaka Khan, Audre Lorde and Marva Collins. So, when women like Janet Jackson, Florence Griffin-Joyner and Lisa Bonet emerged from our generation to redefine femininity, we were not only attracted to their style and talent but their confidence and destruction of gender norms
There are so many levels of womanhood now, it is a marvel to see. I feel like for my generation it was all about entering places we, for years, had been denied and establishing ourselves in areas previously barred to us. Now it’s again about smashing labels but also claiming ownership of redefining what a woman is and what a woman can do.
So I offer the same advice that was offered to me and others before me. Dare to be great and then be unapologetic in that greatness. There are no benefits to playing yourself small. The world needs you and whatever you have to bring as big as you can make it.
Flex on ‘em all, sis. Whatever your gift is, flex on ‘em.
Are you pretty? Smart? Strong? Do you have creative or athletic talent? Are you business-minded or a skilled orator? Are you an inventor, a nurturer or an innovator? Are you a performer, a debater or an educator? Can you organize massive amounts of people or resources? Can you build things, fix things or grow things?
Whatever it is, put your talent on display and to good use. There are younger girls out there watching you. They see you being unafraid to speak your truth and challenge long standing social norms for the veiled attempts at controlling and subjugating women they are. They see you showing support and solidarity for each other. They need to see you flex so they know they can add their chapters to our “herstory.”
— Mariel Blake is a Daily News columnist. She can be reached at warriorgriotspeaks@gmail.com.