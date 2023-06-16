Retired NBA great and St. Croix native Tim Duncan, entertainer A.J. Ventura, former Lt. Gov. Gerard “Luz” James, environmentalist Olasee Davis, Olympian Peter Holmberg, and former Government House Protocol Officer Raul Carillo are among the scores of residents territorywide who will be honored and presented with this year’s Living Legends of Culture award.
The award of distinction is among the events commemorating the July 3, 1848, freeing of slaves by Denmark and is being planned by the 175th celebration of the Emancipation Commemoration Committee, chaired by former Sen. Carol Burke. The group was commissioned by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to plan the anniversary celebration, which this year falls on Monday, July 3.
The committee previously hosted and paid homage to 175 Keeper of the Flame recipients, honoring posthumously those who helped keep culture alive. The list included all of the elected governors dating back to Melvin H. Evans.
According to a news release on Wednesday, Living Legends of Culture “nominations were solicited from members of the community,” who chose residents whose accomplishments, impact, and stories greatly contributed to the achievement, development and enhancement of the Virgin Islands.
To be make the list, nominees were required to be at least 30 years of age as of July 3, 2022, and have at least 10 years in the industry or area for which they were nominated.
Residents territorywide voted from June 9-12, and the nominees who were among the top 15 vote-getters in each district were selected as Living Legends of Culture. The legends will be honored in ceremonies sponsored by FirstBank on June 26, on St. John. This will be followed by ceremonies on June 28, and June 30, on St. Thomas and St. Croix, respectively.