TORTOLA — While no cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the British Virgin Islands, officials are putting a series of sweeping measures in place from today, starting with restricting cruise ship visits for 30 days and have postponed mass gatherings, including the BVI Spring Regatta and Virgin Gorda Easter Festival.
Premier Andrew Fahie said his Cabinet convened a special meeting Friday to put the measures in place and they’re fortunate that there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases.
Human life is the “highest gift from God,” Fahie said, noting the safety of the public is the government’s highest concern and priority.
As a result, Fahie said the government must be proactive in protecting the people and the long-term viability of the territory’s economy.
“Your government is taking every possible step to try to prevent the coronavirus from reaching our shores,” Fahie said. “Stringent measures have been put in place and will continue to be put in place to do our best to detect the coronavirus and stop it from getting to our borders.”
Before outlining seven measures, Fahie said there have been a series of meetings among stakeholders to formulate the best plans to help mitigate the effects of the global pandemic.
Calling it an “unfortunate but necessary” measure, Fahie said no cruise ships will be allowed to call on the territory effective today for 30 days.
“We have contacted our cruise partners and advised them of our decision,” Fahie said in a national broadcast. “And we’re committed to working with them when and wherever possible to safely transition our business and economies through this period. This is a sacrifice that we must make now to keep us all safe.”
Today, Fahie will be meeting with taxi operators, vendors and other stakeholders to discuss issues that will impact them.
Effective immediately, there will only be three ports of entry for people to enter the territory: Road Town and West End Ferry terminals and Terrence Lettsome Airport; and only one cargo port of entry, Port Purcell. Airports on Virgin Gorda and Anegada have been closed. The measures are necessary for the effective screening of passengers, Fahie stated.
A coronavirus and stability task force has been established to make recommendations and advice on the economic sustainability of the territory over a six-month period. The objective is to address the possible economic challenges people may encounter as a result of the measures.
Decisions on price gouging and other related matters will be taken up by the Department of Trade, Consumer Affairs, Investment and Promotions and other stakeholders.
“Your government has zero tolerance for this type of negative kind of behavior,” the premier stated.
Effective Sunday, visits by those who have traveled to, from or through an affected country as defined by the World Health Organization on its list of “special interest countries” will be suspended as well. Any person who has traveled to an affected country within 14 days of their visit to the BVI will be subject to enhanced screening procedures and may be quarantined for up to 14 days.
Fahie said the Cabinet has decided that the scheduled Virgin Gorda Easter Festival and the BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival will be postponed. Already, 89 boats had preregistered for the event.
A decision on other mass gathering events will be further reviewed during a meeting at the National Emergency Operations Center on Monday.
Fahie said they have met with supermarket operators and wholesalers. and local freight and cargo shipping companies to discuss precautionary measures in response to the virus.
“We are mindful of the impacts that regional and international developments with respect to coronavirus can and will have on the local economy and the livelihood of our people,” he said. “As such, we are in discussion with the banks and insurance companies with respect to precautionary measures in response to this unfolding situation.”
Fahie also stated that he has written to BVI Gov. Augustus Jaspert requesting the support of the UK government for a suitably-equipped ship for the quarantining of persons in the event that they need to do so.
He has also asked for support in setting up temporary land-based quarantine facilities.
“Your government is taking these measures because the safety and health of our people comes first,” Fahie said.
Meanwhile, Stoutt College has asked its student not to return to school until further notice. College officials will meet on Monday to look at online classes, and an update will be given on March 23. The institution said it is concerned for the safety of its staff, faculty and students.
Additionaly, a restricted visitation policy is in place at all elderly residential facilities under the Social Development Department. These facilities include the Rainbow Children’s Home, Adina Donovan Home for the Elderly and the Virgin Gorda Elderly home.
