In the latest effort by the Legislature to rein in the V.I. Water and Power Authority, Sen. Allison DeGazon on Wednesday announced a bill to make the V.I. Public Services Commission a full-time body of paid commissioners.
Currently, members of the PSC essentially volunteer their time and expertise despite making critical decisions on the territory’s utilities.
Members receive a $50 stipend per meeting.
In a statement Wednesday, DeGazon referenced testimony last month from PSC Executive Director Donald Cole, who argued that the work of the PSC requires the review of hundreds of pages of technical, financial and legal information in advance of each meeting, a process that sometimes take hours.
DeGazon said that a full-time board would allow the PSC to rely less on costly consultants and give them more authority to hold WAPA’s feet to the fire.
“This would create more accountability and apply pressure on WAPA to submit accurate information in a timely manner,” DeGazon said.
The bill comes at a time when Virgin Islanders are at their wits’ end with WAPA, especially after recent announcements that WAPA will be issuing 60-day billing cycles and that APR Energy has suspended operations as a result of millions in overdue payments.
In similar fashion, Senators Janelle Sarauw and Donna Frett-Gregory are pushing legislation that gives the PSC the authority to temporarily appoint an independent management entity with fiduciary oversight to bring the utility up to “appropriate regulatory and operational standards.”
The goal of the bill is to improve WAPA services, address the high cost of use and “loosen the ball-and-chain of resulting debts” through effective oversight, coordination and planning, according to a statement.
At a recent session, Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. also voiced his support for a bill to give the PSC “regulatory responsibility” over WAPA.
“I’m ready for it,” he said. “I cannot continue to see us, time after time, putting money into the authority.”
Today, WAPA is roughly $457 million in debt.
According to DeGazon, the contents of her bill will be further developed through working sessions with the Legislature and the PSC.
“It’s time to take bold action to manage the WAPA ordeal and this legislation is a strong step towards protecting our residents,” DeGazon said.
Commented