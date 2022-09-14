Dear Editor,
This is an open letter to Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista.
Thank you for agreeing to meet with us — but we’re not happy that you’ve suddenly decided to cancel on us last minute. Meanwhile, while you shrug off the residents of the Demarara community, we continue to be awakened late at night by the loud music coming from a nearby nightclub that operates into the wee morning hours when residents want to rest to attend church on Sunday.
Recently, a neighbor woke up to find the back glass to her SUV shattered by bullets following a shootout near the club, and my personal vehicle was damaged. A cement block was dropped on top of my jeep by customers attending the nightclub.
A few years ago, the same neighbor who recently received a bullet to the back glass of her SUV, had a bullet come through her living room window. This stray bullet also came from a shootout at the same business Luckily she was unharmed — unlike the female victim on St. Croix who was killed by a stray bullet coming through her window.
Commissioner Evangelista, you took this job to ensure that businesses are doing right by residents, but increasingly bars and nightclubs, under the guise of restaurants, are being granted licenses to operate in what normally would be a residential zone. We have written letters, made complaints and you have said you would meet with us, only to change your mind. Why?
We hope to hear from you soon, and we hope you can reschedule sooner rather than later.
— Tasha Gumbs, St. Thomas