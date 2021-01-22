The Human Services Department on Thursday alerted participating banks, businesses and senior citizens with Senior Discount Cards in the St. Croix district that the agency has granted an additional 90-day extension for all expired IDs effective Jan. 1.
According to a released statement, DHS requested that business and banking institutions accept the announcement as the official extension for Senior Discount Cards to allow holders to continue to use the ID for banking transactions and all other services requiring a valid Virgin Islands ID.