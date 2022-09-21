The Elections System of the Virgin Islands is getting some assistance registering new voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
This month, organizations to include the Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands, The League of Women Voters and the St. Croix Board of Realtors have held voter drives in conjunction with the Board of Elections. As of Wednesday, more than 400 new individuals have registered to vote.
Angus Drigo, DRCVI executive director, told The Daily News that his agency’s two-day voter drive, which was sponsored by the AARP and the Board of Elections, was an effort to assist those with disabilities become familiar with the voting machines and to help them register to vote in the November election and beyond.
“What I envisioned happening is we bring the experts from the Board of Elections to help us navigate the process of getting people out to vote — which would involve the voting machine demonstration and giving people the opportunity to register to vote if they had not already done so,” he said.
While anyone was welcomed to register, the focus was on those with disabilities, and Drigo said the AARP’s sponsorship of the events worked out well because of the “cross-relationships in terms of elderly folks with or without disabilities.”
According to its website, DRCVI is the only advocacy organization in the territory established by Congress to provide services to eligible persons with disabilities.
Organizers said seven people on St. Croix and five on St. Thomas also opted for voting machine demonstrations, which were led by Elections Board Chairman Raymond Williams.
“We tried to make it an educational and positive cultural activity,” Drigo said, noting that registrants were entertained by dee jays as well as live quelbe music. On Tuesday, which was National Voter Registration Day, individuals could register from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sunny Isle Shopping Center Pavilion on St. Croix, while listening to Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights, and DJ Norbin Felix of Unlimited Sounds. On Wednesday, the activity was held at Tutu Park Mall with St. Thomas’ DJ Pete and Quelbe Resurrection Band entertaining.
Gwen-Marie Moolenaar, president of League of Women Voters, said the organization’s drive also was held on National Voter Registration Day, and made registering to vote convenient for both students and staff of the University of the Virgin Islands where it was held.
“Everyone there worked really hard. We developed posters and posted on social media to notify the students and faculty members,” Moolenaar said.
The St. Croix Board of Realtors, in conjunction with the Board of Elections, held its voter registration at Cost-U-Less in Christiansted. Spokesperson Emelyn Morris-Sayre, in encouraging individuals to register, said simply “your vote matters.”
Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes meantime reminds residents that the fee waiver for replacement voter registration cards, which began Tuesday in recognition of National Voter Registration Day, ends Friday.
Registration is also ongoing at Elections offices territorywide, and sidents have until Sunday, Oct. 9 to register in order to be eligible to vote in the November election. To register, individuals will need to provide either a birth certificate, a U.S. passport, a Military Discharge form DD214 or a Naturalization Certificate.
On Wednesday, Fawkes announced that early voting kicks off a day later, on Oct. 10 and through Oct. 31.
Fawkes also announced Wednesday that sample ballots for the Nov. 8 election are now available and residents can obtain a copy at Elections offices territorywide or online at www.vivote.gov.
