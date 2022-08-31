The Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands will host a voter registration drive as well as a demonstration of voting machines territorywide ahead of the November general election.
In the St. Croix District, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Sunny Isle Shopping Center Pavilion. Representatives from the V.I. Board of Elections will be on hand to hold demonstrations of voting machines. Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights and DJ Felix of Unlimited Sounds will entertain.
A similar event will be held in the St. Thomas-St. John District from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Tutu Park mall. Entertainment will be by Quelbe Resurrection band and DJ. Pete.
The voter registration drive and machine demonstration are being sponsored by AARP Virgin Islands in collaboration with the Elections System of the Virgin Islands.
Meanwhile, Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes announced that the first day for receipt of absentee ballots for the general election is Sept. 6.
Fawkes, in a statement released Tuesday, said that applications can be picked up at any Elections office territorywide: Banco Popular building on St. Thomas, Sunny Isle office on St. Croix and Market Place, Suite II on St. John.
The completed absentee ballot applications should be emailed to Esviballotstx@vi.gov on St. Croix, and to Esviballotstt@vi.gov in the St. Thomas-St. John District. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 11, Fawkes said.