The Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs said it will offer a payment plan to businesses with expired licenses due to COVID-related hardship to get them current.
DLCA issued a 90-day moratorium on renewal of licenses that expired in early March and thereafter.
“DLCA is willing to work with persons who have experienced economic hardship due to COVID-19 related setbacks and have been unable to renew their license that has expired on or after March 13, 2020,” Commissioner Richard Evangelista said in the news release.
Businesses with licenses that expired prior to March 13 are encouraged to contact DLCA within 90 days to enter into a payment agreement to make their license current.
“DLCA wants to issue a current license to everyone who is operating a business. Compliance is simpler and more cost efficient than enforcement,” Evangelista said.
The department may waive penalties assessed for each month that a license is expired. Individuals can submit a letter requesting a waiver to the Office of the Commissioner; the letter should explain the setback leading to the delay in renewing their license.
“After 90 days of the instant moratorium, if necessary, DLCA shall begin to issue citations, hold administrative hearings and refer persons to the Department of Justice for prosecution” the release stated.
Businesses that do not comply “can be liable to a fine not to exceed $500 and imprisonment not to exceed 30 days or both.”
Email kwanda.daniels@dlca.vi.gov or call 340-713-3522 on St. Croix; 340-714-3522 on St. Thomas and 340-474-2800 for details.