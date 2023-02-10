The Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs said Thursday afternoon that at least two local retail stores removed bottles of Fabuloso from store shelves shortly after the agency announced the recall of 4.9 million bottles of the multi-purpose cleaning liquid, citing bacteria contamination.
The product, which comes in various colors and scents, is widely used in the Virgin Islands and according to the DLCA is “sold throughout the United States Virgin Islands by almost every business with a retailer license.”
DLCA Commissioner Richard Evangelista said in a prepared statement that after announcing the Colgate-Palmolive’s voluntary recall of 4.9 million bottles of its Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaning liquid Thursday morning, local agency representatives contacted various local retailers territorywide to have them check their shelves and inventory for the affected products.
“Home Depot St. Thomas and Home Depot St. Croix found the product in their inventory and have since removed it from its shelf,” Evangelista said. “Consumers who have purchased the recalled Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaning liquid from any of the Home Depots can return the affected product along with their receipt as proof of purchase to Home Depot’s customer service.”
The recall notice was posted Wednesday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, noting that the bottles of the cleaning liquid were sold nationwide from December 2022 through January 2023.
Colgate-Palmolive said any Fabuloso product you bought before Dec. 16, 2022, isn’t included in the recall; nor are any products not on the list above. You can confirm whether your bottle is included by checking its lot code and UPC against the list on fabuloso.com/recall.
The DLCA is “ordering all retailers throughout the territory to check the lot code and UPC code of its inventory and pull the product of its shelves and refrain from selling any affected products immediately.”
The recalled products, which cost between $1 and $11, are:
- Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 22 fl. oz.
- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 fl. oz., 128 fl. oz.,
- 169 fl. oz.
- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 fl. oz.
- Fabuloso Professional All-Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 gallon
- Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 22 fl. oz.
- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 fl. oz., 56 fl. oz., 128 fl. oz. and 169 fl. oz.
- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 fl. oz., 56 fl. oz., 128 fl. oz. and 169 fl. oz.
- Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 fl. oz.
- Fabuloso Professional All-Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 gallon.
For more information on this recall, consumers can contact Colgate-Palmolive Company at Phone: (855) 703-0166 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays or by visiting www.fabulosorecall.com or www.fabuloso.com and click on the banner at the top of the page.