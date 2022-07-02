The V.I. Health Department Friday announced the presence of the omicron subvariant BA.4 in the territory.
According to an 8 p.m. statement, “COVID19 samples forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for routineCOVID-19 sequencing have identified the presence of the COVID-19 Omicron BA.4 subvariant in the Territory.”
“Preliminary reports also indicate the presence of the BA.5 subvariant, which the VIDOH will confirm when conclusive data is available,” according to the news release.
Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are now the dominant strains in the United States, making up over 52% of infections, the statement noted.
“We might see breakthrough infections meaning that if you are vaccinated you may still become infected, but vaccinations continue to be the best defense against severe illness or death,” Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said.
She urged residents to “remain cautious.”
“Variants are expected to circulate while COVID remains endemic,” said Encarnacion. “I ask that you continue to practice healthy behaviors and remain cautious in public spaces to prevent exposure and transmission.”
Thousands meanwhile are expected to travel to and from St. Thomas, via ferry, and converge on St. John today for J’ouvert, which kicks off at 6 a.m., as well as on Monday for the grand Celebration parade. Jordanville, Celebration Village, also is expected to draw large crowds tonight through Monday night with various entertainers and a fireworks display marking the end of the celebration.
Encarncion said those who suspect they have COVID-19, please call the COVID-19 Hotline at (340) 712-6299 or (340) 776-1519 for information on scheduling a test.