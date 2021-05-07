Attorney General Denise George on Thursday announced that agents had located two men who are registered sex offenders for violating their terms of release.
However, only one of the men was arrested as mandated by law. The other man, who was located at his verified address, was not arrested as he was found to be suffering from a “debilitating health condition,” that prevented him from keeping his registration date.
According to the statement, department of Justice special agents arrested Asymo L. Prentice, 29, of St. Croix in Estate LaReine on Wednesday and charged him with failure to comply with registration requirements and violating probation. At the time, agents learned that Prentice also had an outstanding warrant in Georgia where he was convicted in 2008 on child molestation. The Justice said it will begin extradition proceedings to return Prentice to Georgia.
George said Prentice was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the Georgia case, but was released on parole for good behavior after serving 8 years.
He returned to the Virgin Islands following his release from prison in Georgia and registered as a Tier 2 sex offender.
“He was therefore required to register every six months for 25 years. After he updated his last sex offender registration on October 22, 2020, he failed to update the next one which was due on March 10, 2021,” according to the statement.
The Department of Justice, with the assistance of other local and federal agencies, routinely conducts unannounced inspections of registered sexual offenders for the purpose of verifying their locations and other personal information, such as their work and home addresses. Registered sexual offenders in the territory are prosecuted by the attorney general for either failing to register or not keeping their registration current, as required by law.
On Wednesday, agencies also located Everton Lavinier, 55, of St. Thomas who was convicted of second-degree rape in 1996, after failing to comply with his latest registration.
According to the statement, Justice agents “located Lavinier at his home, confirmed his address and had him registered but he was not arrested due to certain debilitating health conditions.”