Attorney General Denise George has announced that employees of the V.I. Department of Justice donated $350 to the cancer financial assistant program Ribbons for a Cure, which aims to increase awareness about the disease.
George, who said that the last two years have been challenging for all on both a personal and business level, praised her staff’s commitment.
“Thanks to the outstanding team of dedicated employees of the DOJ on St. Croix, they were eager to support the cause with a collection from the staff,” she said in a prepared statement. “They were extremely honored to present this check for $350 to the Ribbons for a Cure program.”
According to the news release, employees “proudly wore T-shirts with the words brightly printed ‘ROAR for a CURE!’” during the presentation.
Ribbons for a Cure was founded in April 2017 by Petra Victor, a cancer survivor, as a nonprofit organization in the U.S. Virgin Islands “to fully educate the territory’s population on the signs, symptoms, and risk factors of all types of cancers so that early detection can help save lives,” according to the release.
The financial assistance program is available to cancer patients and survivors who have resided in the U.S. Virgin Islands permanently for the past five years. Assistance is awarded to cancer patients based on the availability of funds, which can be used to cover payments for cancer-related prescription medication and diagnostic testing or CT scans.
For more information, log on to www.ribbonsforacure.net.
— Daily News Staff